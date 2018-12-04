| Published Tue, December 4th 2018 at 10:25, Updated December 4th 2018 at 10:27 GMT +3

Microsoft topples Apple in market value. [Courtesy]

Microsoft has unseated Apple to rank as the world’s most valuable listed company, reclaiming the number one spot after more than 15 years.

The software giant ended Friday with a market value of more than $851 billion (Sh85.1 trillion) compared with Apple’s $847 billion (Sh84.7 trillion).

The two firms have been vying for top place all week, with Apple remaining ahead at the end of each trading day.

The iPhone maker has seen its share price plunge in recent weeks.