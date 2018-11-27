NTSA's new order on digital speed gadgets

| Published Tue, November 27th 2018 at 10:31, Updated November 27th 2018 at 10:37 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) have until March next year to upgrade their speed governors so they can relay real-time speed information to the National Transport and Safety Authority servers.

The upgraded speed governors can transmit data on the speed at which the car is moving, the location of the car, the driver and the sacco the vehicle belongs to.

All vehicles weighing above 3,048 tonnes are also required to be fitted with a speed governor.

NTSA Director-General Francis Meja yesterday said motor vehicle owners were now required to upgrade their speed limiters to the latest device standard KS 2295:2018.

Tamper-proof

Mr Meja said the current speed governors were prone to tampering by unscrupulous drivers, but the new device was tamper-proof.

“Manipulation of the current speed gadgets has made it hard for us to monitor speeding vehicles which have led to numerous deaths but with the new device, we will be able to monitor vehicles in real time and take action against those speeding,” Meja said.

The official said the speed limiter technology would be linked to drivers' smart licences that were recently introduced by the Government. Consequently, any person found to be tampering with the speed governor will be stripped of their licence.

“We will be able to curtail accidents caused by speeding because through the new device, we are able to see speeding vehicles and take action before an accident happens,” said Meja.

The official was speaking at the NTSA headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi, yesterday during a joint press conference with Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) acting Managing Director Nguyo Bernard and Chief Mechanical Engineer in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Charles Nzuka where they released the new guidelines on speed limiters.

Meja emphasised that application of the new devices takes effect from December 1, but PSV owners have up to February 28 to install the new devices. One can either upgrade their current speed limiter or install a new one.

Rendered useless

The implementation of the speed limiting devices standard came into effect on April 1, 2014. This was informed by a series of fatal road accidents.

Meja said speed governors, especially those fitted in matatus, had now been rendered useless since drivers had installed switches, which they turn on whenever the police are around and off when they drive off.

He further said that anyone who intends to supply the new gadgets should be authorised by Kebs and the roads agency.

“The revised speed limiter standard requires that every supplier must meet laboratory tests and installation specifications,” said Meja.

He said more than 85 per cent of matatus had complied with the Michuki rules.

Meja said about 22,000 drivers have applied for new driving licences, while 4,000 PSV owners had applied for operating licences since the onset of the crackdown.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said the crackdown, during which 40,000 traffic offences have been recorded, will continue to ensure that only compliant PSVs remain on the road.