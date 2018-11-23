Ride-hailing app has introduced boda-boda services, UberBODA

| Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 15:37, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 15:56 GMT +3

Ride-hailing app on Thursday launched UberBODA that will allow customers to have an alternative for cab services within Nairobi area.

Head of Communications East Africa Uber, Janet Kemboi speaking with the Standard said that the e-hailer was looking at best alternatives of providing safe and affordable transportation that resonates with people within Nairobi.

Janet said that UberBODA will provide customers with the best option since all drivers will undergo mandatory training to ensure they have complied with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) requirements.

The ride hailer will provide helmets for both the driver and customer well as reflective jackets.

Drivers will be expected to have national Identification cards (IDs) and insurance covers for them to sign up for the service and will be subjected to a thorough check on their previous records.

Customers will access UberBODA rides through Uber app with minimum charges of Sh60, Sh14 per kilometre and a base fare of Sh55.

The company recently added UberCHAPCHAP to existing brands such as UberPOA, UberSELECT and UberX.

The launch of UberBODA comes at a time when the county government has banned operation of all boda-bodas within the Central Business District (CBD).

Uber in March unveiled uberBODA in Kampala and Uganda.

