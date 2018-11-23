survey
Will CS Kiunjuri break the jinx at Agriculture Ministry? Next Story
Magufuli’s order on cashew nuts makes prices jump Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business

Ride-hailing app has introduced boda-boda services, UberBODA

By Valentine Kondo | Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 15:37, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 15:56 GMT +3
UberBODA operators. [Photo: Courtesy]

Ride-hailing app on Thursday launched UberBODA that will allow customers to have an alternative for cab services within Nairobi area.

Head of Communications East Africa Uber, Janet Kemboi speaking with the Standard said that the e-hailer was looking at best alternatives of providing safe and affordable transportation that resonates with people within Nairobi.

ALSO READ: Uber in massive loss

Janet said that UberBODA will provide customers with the best option since all drivers will undergo mandatory training to ensure they have complied with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) requirements.

The ride hailer will provide helmets for both the driver and customer well as reflective jackets.

Drivers will be expected to have national Identification cards (IDs) and insurance covers for them to sign up for the service and will be subjected to a thorough check on their previous records.

Customers will access UberBODA rides through Uber app with minimum charges of Sh60, Sh14 per kilometre and a base fare of Sh55.

The company recently added UberCHAPCHAP to existing brands such as UberPOA, UberSELECT and UberX.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The launch of UberBODA comes at a time when the county government has banned operation of all boda-bodas within the Central Business District (CBD).

Uber in March unveiled uberBODA in Kampala and Uganda.

 

ALSO READ: Uber to launch matatu service in Nairobi

 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Uber
UberBODA
Ride-hailing App
Janet Kemboi
Head Of Communications East Africa Uber

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uber to introduce new service for customers

Uber to introduce new service for customers

Ride-hailer targets tenfold growth in African market

Ride-hailer targets tenfold growth in African market

Car manufacturer lures Ride-hailing drivers with new offer

Car manufacturer lures Ride-hailing drivers with new offer

How carmakers lure ride-hailer, delivery drivers

How carmakers lure ride-hailer, delivery drivers




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited