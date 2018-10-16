Concern over land disputes in Naivasha

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 15th 2018 at 22:44 GMT +3

The Naivasha sub-county's security team has raised the red flag over rising cases of land disputes.

According to the team, more than 90 per cent of disputes reported locally involved land sub-division and ownership.

This came barely two days after a committee was selected to investigate the sub-division of the vast Ng’ati farm and sale of a section of the land to KenGen for geothermal drilling.

According to Naivasha sub-county commissioner Jim Njoka, the land disputes were a hindrance to many development projects.

Mr Njoka noted that some of the disputes dated back to the 1980s.

He said failure to resolve them raised unnecessary tension.

