Ona, BRCK among innovative companies changing the world

| Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 5th 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3

Ona and BRCK among innovative companies changing the world [Courtesy]

Two Kenyan technology firms have been named among the 50 most innovative companies in the world by Time Magazine.

Ona and BRCK, both headquartered in Nairobi, were yesterday listed in the magazine’s top 50 ‘Genius Companies’, further entrenching Kenya’s position as a global tech hub.

Ona, which started operations five years ago, has created a digital mapping system that helps health workers in rural areas identify places in need of their services.

BRCK offers a modem that enables users outside major cities in Kenya to access fast Internet in the absence of fibre networks.

Only three companies from Africa made it to the Time Magazine list, with the third being South Africa’s AgriProtein.

The two Kenyan firms share the platform with other major companies from across the world including Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Airbnb, SpaceX and Xiaomi.

This year’s top 50 Genius Companies is Time’s first listing of innovative businesses that are changing the way the world works, lives and plays.

“I looked at the list and recognised most of the names on it, so it’s a great affirmation that we’re pushing in the right direction and making impact,” said Ona boss Matt Berg.

Berg was also one of the Time 100 most influential people in 2010.

Using mapping and data technologies from its namesake mobile survey platform, Ona has developed apps such OpenSRP, which helps community health workers deliver services more effectively to rural families.

Ona, whose main operations are in Nairobi, has a staff of 36. It also has offices in South Burlington, Vermont in the United States.

It is a group of software engineers, data analysts, public health experts and designers.

As a social enterprise that builds data systems to drive change, the firm uses technology to provide vital services to those in need.

“We have gradually built a talented team of bold thinkers and skilled technologists in Kenya,” said Chief Technology Officer Peter LubellDoughtie.