JKIA terminal 2 closed for two days during Melania Trump visit to Kenya

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) will close down Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Terminal Two in the evening during the arrival of US First Lady Melania Trump.

The terminal will again be closed for up to four hours on Saturday when she is expected to leave the country.

The United States First Lady is expected in Nairobi for a two-day visit to highlight her country’s support in early-childhood education, wildlife conservation, and HIV prevention.

KAA announced in a statement that the terminal is to be closed on Thursday from 5:30pm to 9pm and on Saturday from midnight to 9am.

“During this time all the domestic flight operations handled at T2 will be handled at JKIA’s Terminal 1D. Terminal 1E (T1E) will be used for International Arrivals and Terminal 1B (T1B) for International departures,” read part of the statement.

KAA advised travelers to be at the JKIA at least three hours before departure time to allow enough time for airport security checks.

Mrs Trump will among other things watch a performance by Sarakasi dancers at the Kenya National Theatre on Friday.

Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is among VIPs expected at the theatre.

Security was beefed up at the theatre and major points she will visit. The places include two hotels. Police said there would be disruption of traffic flow in the city during her visit.

Traffic police have urged motorists to cooperate whenever they are directed by personnel on the ground.