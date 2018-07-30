Mining firm faces safety, permit queries

| Published Mon, July 30th 2018 at 06:48, Updated July 30th 2018 at 06:52 GMT +3

BONDO, KENYA: The national environment watchdog has ordered the closure of a gold extraction plant in Bondo.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) ordered the closure of the plant in Dago village following claims it was discharging deadly chemicals into water sources.

The gold prospecting company has been on the spot following livestock deaths suspected to be caused by industrial waste from its factory.

Reports indicate that up to 46 goats and sheep have died since the beginning of the year from consuming contaminated water, with the most recent deaths reported two weeks ago.

Residents also complained that they were not consulted before the plant was set up in the area three years ago.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“The company and the local administration did not involve us in the project,” said Raphael Nyunja, adding that the firm did not offer adequate compensation for dead livestock.

He claimed that the firm paid only Sh7,000 for the five goats he lost.

A blame game has also erupted between local administrators and Nema officials regarding the company’s licensing.

While Nema says it has not licensed any such facility in the county, area chief says the firm was authorised to operate.

The Mining Act 2016 requires proof of submission and approval of an environmental and social impact assessment report as well as an environmental management plan to Nema before licensing can be done.

The law also requires applicants to submit proposals on social responsibility investments for local communities.

Immediate closure

In a restoration order letter seen by The Standard, Nema ordered the immediate closure of all gold extraction activities at the site.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Environmental Management and Coordination Act 2015, Nema hereby orders you to stop further activities until we issue you an environmental impact assessment licence,” read the letter signed by Leonard Ofula, the county environment inspector.

Nema also ordered the company to submit a letter of commitment indicating that it would comply with all requirements within seven days.

Mr Ofula said although an environmental impact assessment had already been done, the factory had not been issued with a licence to start operations.

He confirmed that his office had received reports of livestock deaths in the area and was investigating the claims.

Efforts to get comments from the owner of the plant were unsuccessful as he did not respond to phone calls and text messages.