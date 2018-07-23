Around 60 percent of teens feel pressure to look 'perfect' on social media

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 15:16, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 15:20 GMT +3

Around 60 per cent of teens admit they feel pressure to look ‘perfect’ on social media, and it appears that glamorous influencers may be to blame.

ALSO READ: From social media craze to big money, numbers tell the World Cup story

A survey by YMCA about body image expectations revealed that 58 per cent say celebrities are responsible, while 52 per cent blamed people on social media.

This pressure to look ‘perfect’ was particularly strong amongst older participants, with 62 per cent of 15 to 16-year-olds admitting pressure about their looks comes from people on social media.

In response to the findings, YMCA and Dove have launched the #IPledgeToBeReal campaign.

The campaign asks the nation to sign up to the Body Image Pledge, which seeks to reflect reality and diversity, and promote positive body image.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

By signing up to the Pledge, people are committing to stop editing their photos for social media, and hold brands accountable if they lack diversity.

So far, a number of celebrities and influences have signed the pledge, including Natasha Devon, Michelle Elman, and Charley Koontz.

Denise Hatton, Chief Executive for YMCA, said: “We’ve all been guilty of only posting our most flattering pictures on social media.

“While there’s nothing wrong with wanting to show yourself from your best angle, it’s important that we still like ourselves when we’re not looking our best, which is probably the majority of time for most of us.

ALSO READ: Top Twitter users lose followers

“Today’s beauty standard is completely unobtainable, leading us to constantly feel bad about our bodies and looks. This is particularly the case for young people and it can have serious effects on their mental and physical wellbeing.

“It’s time we take back control of how we feel about our bodies and celebrate our real-self so that everyone can feel confident in their body this summer and beyond.

“This is why we’re calling on people across the nation to sign our Body Image Pledge because body confidence is for everyone and together we can create a body confident nation.”