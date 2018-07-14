Just like you, soil too needs a change in diet Next Story
Arthritis led me into farming Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

Fight against fall army worm goes mobile

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 13th 2018 at 23:56 GMT +3
The government has launched a short text messaging service to help small scale farmers fight the fall army worm across the country. Send the word 'FARM' or 'SHAMBA' to 40130. Sending and receiving the messages will be free. [Courtesy]

The government has launched a short text messaging service to help small scale farmers fight the fall army worm across the country.

The service will give millions of smallholder farmers free expert help and advice to tackle the devastating pest through mobile SMS text messaging.

ALSO READ: Government releases Sh1.4 billion to clear maize farmers’ debt

Dr Johnson Irungu, Director of Crops Management, Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation (MoAI) said the ministry has so far spent over Sh300 million in buying chemicals to fight the pest.

“Even after spending all that, farmers said chemicals were not working. We realised the farmers lacked proper knowledge for instance on when and how to spray their crops,” he said.

Precision Agriculture for Development (PAD) has joined forces with the ministry, the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI), and Safaricom to provide the service, called ‘MoA-INFO’, to maize farmers throughout the country.

“We are now implementing the two-way platform on behalf of the ministry after developing a set of short texts about fall army worm covering various topics, among them monitoring, identification, non-chemical and chemical control measures and best practices,” said Emmanuel Bakirdjian, PAD Country Director.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The organisation has already completed multiple rounds of piloting and testing of the SMS platform with 1.4 million farmers in Western on the Safaricom platform.

Sending and receiving messages is free.

To join the platform, Bakirdjian says you text the word ‘FARM’ for English messages or ‘SHAMBA’ for Kiswahili messages, then send to 40130. Once on board, the information has been customised to suit every farmer’s need and all one has to do is answer simple questions for customised feedback.

Prof Hamadi Boga, the Agriculture and Research Principal Secretary said the ministry had to be smart in fighting the pest that has continued to be a threat to the country’s food security.

ALSO READ: Armyworms destroy 600 acres of maize

RELATED TOPICS:
maize farmers
fall armyworms
Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation
Prof Hamadi boga

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Farmers decry delay in payment of Sh3.5b for maize deliveries

Farmers decry delay in payment of Sh3.5b for maize deliveries

We have been forgotten, maize farmers say

We have been forgotten, maize farmers say

Sh16b for irrigation and fighting fall armyworm

Sh16b for irrigation and fighting fall armyworm

Agriculture PS fails to explain how Sh2.1 billion was spent

Agriculture PS fails to explain how Sh2.1 billion was spent

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited