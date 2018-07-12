How to accessorise the dining table

| Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 09:15, Updated July 12th 2018 at 09:24 GMT +3

A dining room table set for a holiday dinner

An elegant table cloth will conceal flaws on a dining table. Select tableware with colour and fleck patterns that will hide food stains. Have several sets of tableware for different occasions.

From bright coloured melamine, to earthenware pottery and luxurious silverware, use different crockery to vary the dining experience from practical easy Sundays to a dramatic, royal dining setting.

Place a vase of freshly cut flowers in the centre. Use colour schemes that stimulate appetite, such as reds and oranges.

Add a painting or picture of a bowl of fruits as a reminder that this is the dining area.