Factory workers hit by South African plane crash

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 14:50, Updated July 11th 2018 at 14:54 GMT +3

South African Civil Aviation experts are still at the scene of a charter plane crash which claimed the life of one person and left at least 19 others injured, some in critical condition.

Two workers in a factory were among those hit by the plane when it came down near Wonderboom Airport, in Pretoria, shortly after take off on Tuesday.

The Convair plane, built in 1954, was due to be sent to an air museum Aviodrome in Netherlands. It crashed during "take-off on a test flight", the museum said.

An eyewitness told local media that he saw a plane’s wing that had clipped an electricity line, flying low above a factory.

A broken fuselage of the vintage plane was seen on the ground with plumes of smoke on images posted by onlookers via social media.

Aviodrome said on its Facebook page that it was "hugely shocked (by the plane it was expecting when it) crashed in South Africa during take-off on a test flight."

It also said the American built plane had been due to fly via East Africa, Egypt, Croatia, Austria to its final destination in the Netherlands.