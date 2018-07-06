Gikomba trader wins first apartment in M-pesa promotion

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 14:17, Updated July 6th 2018 at 14:21 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: A Gikomba trader has won first apartment in Safaricom Maisha Ni M-PESA Tu Promotion

In the ongoing promotion, customers and agents stand to win seven apartments in addition to daily and weekly prizes all worth over Sh300 million.

The father of one received keys to his apartment earlier Friday at ceremony held at the flat’s location in Kahawa West, Nairobi. He was accompanied by his wife, daughter, fellow traders and Safaricom staff.

“My frequent usage has contributed to my earning of multiple entries in the ongoing promotion. However, it was quite a surprise when I received the call from Safaricom that I had won the apartment,” said James Njagi.

The M-PESA promotion began three weeks ago with more than 28.6 million customers and 150,000 agents earning points from qualifying transactions, which then go into weekly draws.

Over the next six weeks, Safaricom will reward an additional six houses to six lucky customers, in addition to daily and weekly cash prizes to agents and customers.