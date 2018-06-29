Uhuru approves Sh1.4 trillion for services delivery Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Uhuru discusses Kenya’s first high-speed expressway with US

By Standard Reporter | Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 15:04, Updated June 29th 2018 at 15:08 GMT +3
President Uhuru with US delegation led by Undersecretary Gil Kaplan

NAIROBI, KENYA:  President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday met a US delegation and discussed ways of boosting trade and investments between the two countries.

The President and Undersecretary Gil Kaplan – who led the US delegation – discussed ways of information sharing on trade and investments between Kenyan and US companies.

ALSO READ: Who between Uhuru, Ruto is plotting a hostile takeover?

The meeting comes at an opportune time as a Kenyan trade delegation prepares a visit to the US to hold meetings and roadshows to promote Kenya as the preferred destination for US investments on the continent. The visit is set to coincide with the first Kenya Airways direct flight to the US in October.

The meeting also discussed the construction of Kenya’s first high-speed expressway from Mombasa to Nairobi that will be implemented by US engineering and construction company, Bechtel.

President Uhuru and the US delegation resolved to continue discussions on the construction of the expressway with finer details expected to be firmed up when a Kenyan team visits the US.

Accordingly, the high-speed expressway is expected to be one of the most important new infrastructure projects in the East Africa.

President Kenyatta pledged government commitment to ensure projects were delivered on time and within budget.

The meeting also discussed an MOU to be signed between the governments of Kenya and the US that will facilitate implementation of infrastructure and the Big Four Agenda projects.

 

ALSO READ: Do you think President Uhuru will support Ruto’s bid in 2022?

RELATED TOPICS:
Uhuru Kenyatta
Undersecretary Gil Kaplan

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Jubilee: Between Uhuru and Ruto who is plotting a hostile takeover?

Jubilee: Between Uhuru and Ruto who is plotting a hostile takeover?

Uhuru says his brother to carry own cross in sugar probe

Uhuru says his brother to carry own cross in sugar probe

If my brother Muhoho is guilty, let him face the law: Uhuru

If my brother Muhoho is guilty, let him face the law: Uhuru

Deals worth over Sh10b signed at US-Kenya trade summit

Deals worth over Sh10b signed at US-Kenya trade summit

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited