Uhuru discusses Kenya’s first high-speed expressway with US

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 15:04, Updated June 29th 2018 at 15:08 GMT +3

President Uhuru with US delegation led by Undersecretary Gil Kaplan

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday met a US delegation and discussed ways of boosting trade and investments between the two countries.

The President and Undersecretary Gil Kaplan – who led the US delegation – discussed ways of information sharing on trade and investments between Kenyan and US companies.

ALSO READ: Who between Uhuru, Ruto is plotting a hostile takeover?

The meeting comes at an opportune time as a Kenyan trade delegation prepares a visit to the US to hold meetings and roadshows to promote Kenya as the preferred destination for US investments on the continent. The visit is set to coincide with the first Kenya Airways direct flight to the US in October.

The meeting also discussed the construction of Kenya’s first high-speed expressway from Mombasa to Nairobi that will be implemented by US engineering and construction company, Bechtel.

President Uhuru and the US delegation resolved to continue discussions on the construction of the expressway with finer details expected to be firmed up when a Kenyan team visits the US.

Accordingly, the high-speed expressway is expected to be one of the most important new infrastructure projects in the East Africa.

President Kenyatta pledged government commitment to ensure projects were delivered on time and within budget.

The meeting also discussed an MOU to be signed between the governments of Kenya and the US that will facilitate implementation of infrastructure and the Big Four Agenda projects.

ALSO READ: Do you think President Uhuru will support Ruto’s bid in 2022?