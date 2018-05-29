Communications Authority of Kenya orders operators to deactivate unregistered sim cards

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 08:23, Updated May 29th 2018 at 08:26 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA; Communications Authority of Kenya has directed mobile operators to deactivate unregistered and partially registered SIM cards with immediate effect

ALSO READ: Safaricom launches another Digifarm depot

The authority said it has come to its notice that the operators and subscribers are not complying with the requirements of the Kenya Information and Communications (registration of SIM-Cards) regulations, 2015.

The regulations require all SIM-cards to be registered prior to activation.

“We wish to remind subscribers that part of the regulation provides that a person who intends to register a SIM-card shall provide full names, identity card, date of birth, physical address, postal address among other particulars,” said Francis Wangusi, Director General Communications Authority.

Subscribers whose SIM-Cards will be suspended may be reactivated upon submission of relevant information to their service provider,” he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Ahead of last year’s general election, the Communications Authority enforced tough penalties on unregistered SIM-Cards in a move that was aimed at to tame misuse of mobile phones in the country.

Under the guidelines by then, the Authority said one is eligible to a fine of Sh100, 000 or six months in jail if one uses a sim card that is not registered.

Other offenses attracting similar penalty include buying sim cards from hawkers and failure to report a lost sim card to a police station.

ALSO READ: Engineer tried over Safaricom App access