Murang'a man chops off his mother’s hand in fight over property

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 20:07 GMT +3

A 30-year-old man yesterday cut off his mother’s hand in a dispute over family property in Murang'a County.

The suspect is said to have severed his 55-year-old mother's hand with a machete during a quarrel over land as he demanded his share.

Neighbours rushed the woman to Kiria-ini Mission Hospital.

The incident occurred just a year after the victim allegedly withdrew a complaint she had lodged against her son, accusing him of burning her house and destroying property.

Mathioya OCPD Pauline Mwangi said the suspect confessed that he had attacked his mother before he surrendered to Mioro Administration Police camp.

