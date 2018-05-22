160 tenants in court to stop rent collection for 240 houses in Nairobi Next Story
Land rows jolt city real estate boom Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Murang'a man chops off his mother’s hand in fight over property

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 20:07 GMT +3

A 30-year-old man yesterday cut off his mother’s hand in a dispute over family property in Murang'a County.

ALSO READ: Woman detained for two weeks over husband's killing

The suspect is said to have severed his 55-year-old mother's hand with a machete during a quarrel over land as he demanded his share.

Neighbours rushed the woman to Kiria-ini Mission Hospital.

The incident occurred just a year after the victim allegedly withdrew a complaint she had lodged against her son, accusing him of burning her house and destroying property.

Mathioya OCPD Pauline Mwangi said the suspect confessed that he had attacked his mother before he surrendered to Mioro Administration Police camp.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
murang'a
murang'a county
woman assaulted

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Murang'a County officer dies after grisly accident (photos)

Murang'a County officer dies after grisly accident (photos)

Four killed after enjoying muratina brew in Gatanga, Murang'a

Four killed after enjoying muratina brew in Gatanga, Murang'a

Political Parties Tribunal kicks out Erick Kamande

Political Parties Tribunal kicks out Erick Kamande

Deputy county chief in court over fraud

Deputy county chief in court over fraud

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited