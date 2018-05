| Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 6th 2018 at 17:38 GMT +3

The initial offer price for the just under 30 per cent of the company floated was set at 165 pence per share and the shares advanced to 169.50 pence in conditional trading.

Vivo Energy launched on the London Stock Exchange on Friday with a valuation of nearly two billion pounds (272.7 billion), the largest London IPO of the year.

The initial offer price for the just under 30 per cent of the company floated was set at 165 pence per share and the shares advanced to 169.50 pence in conditional trading.

ALSO READ: Barclays Africa raises Sh40b in bond sale

The company is the downstream fuels joint venture of energy trading house Vitol and Helios Investment Partners.