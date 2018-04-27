Triple A Capital and Direct Line Assurance founder John Macharia dies in road accident

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 09:58, Updated April 27th 2018 at 11:02 GMT +3

The wreck of the Porsche 911 TurboS in which businessman John Macharia crashed on Thursday night on Nairobi's Southern Bypass. He died at the Karen Hospital. [Photo:/Courtesy]

NAIROBI, KENYA: Royal Media Services Owner S.K Macharia has lost a son through a tragic road accident along the Southern bypass in Nairobi.

The accident occurred at around 10pm Thursday and John died at the Karen Hospital where he was rushed for treatment

ALSO READ: 21 dead as bus en route to wedding crashes

Directline.co.ke describes the late as a seasoned entrepreneur who is accredited with introducing insurance premium financing in Kenya and founder of Triple A Capital Limited.

“Over the years, Mr. Macharia has also built one of the most successful Public Service Vehicle underwriters, Directline Assurance Limited in which to date he serves as an Executive Director. Mr. Macharia is an Executive Director at Harbour Capital with over 20 years’ experience in the financial services sector,” his profile reads on directline.co.ke.

Preliminary statistics released by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) reveal that at least 1,782 people have lost their lives by February 28, 2018 compared to 1,971 who died the same period last year.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The latest statistics indicates that more pedestrians are still vulnerable to accidents across the country compared to the number of passengers, motorcyclist and pedal cyclists killed in road accidents.