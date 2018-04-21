Bank takes heat as Safaricom upgrade system, suspends mobile banking

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 14:32, Updated April 21st 2018 at 14:42 GMT +3

Stanbic Bank Branch (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA; Safaricom’s constant system upgrade has hit hard local bank customers who rely on their phones for money transaction.

Stanbic Bank customers for instance will not be able to access internet banking, mobile banking and short message alerts (SMS) from 10 pm (April 21) to April 22nd (2pm).

ALSO READ: Eldoret Marathon gets sponsorship boost

“Dear customer, due to a Safaricom system maintenance our mobile banking, internet banking and SMS alerts will be unavailable from today 10pm to tomorrow 2pm,” said the bank in a message to customers.

Safaricom said on Friday that it will implement planned maintenance on April 21 Noon to April 22 10 pm.

The maintenance will affect service availability in two stages. Availability of recurring data bundle purchase, FLEX purchase, SIM swaps, product purchases and Okoa Jahazi.

“Availability of all top ups, balance enquiries, data bundles purchases, outgoing International voice and SMS will also be impacted.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

However key services such as M-Pesa, voice, data will remain available at all times.

According to Communications Authority sector report, Safaricom’s market share reduced marginally to 69.1 per cent from 71.9 per cent, even as the number of its subscribers rose by 73,800 to sit at 29.5 million.