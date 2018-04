| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 20th 2018 at 18:55 GMT +3

A boda-boda operator, his passenger and a female pedestrian were knocked down and injured by the vehicle belonging to Maralal GK Prison.

Three people were injured when a vehicle belonging to the Prisons Department was involved in an accident in Maralal town.

The three were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle lost control as he was negotiating a corner.