China says manufacturing is its main focus in Uhuru’s economic programme

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 20th 2018 at 18:40 GMT +3

CS Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development James Macharia (centre) and Chinese ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa bid farewell to James Kamau (right) on behalf of the 3rd batch of Kenyan students to study in China under China road and bridge corporation (CRBC) Scholarship programme for the standard gauge railway at Hotel Intercontinental Nairobi on Friday, April 20, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Government is enticing Chinese investors to put money in big projects towards achieving its Big Four agenda.

In a meeting with Government officials in Nairobi yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa said his government will invest $180 million (Sh18 billion) in two manufacturing plants as a show of confidence in the State agenda.

“One plant will be put up in Kajiado County at a cost of $80 million (Sh8 billion) and another in Thika that will cost $100 million (Sh10 billion). Manufacturing is our main target in the Big Four agenda,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is laying special focus on food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and universal healthcare as major targets for economic and social growth during his second and final term in office.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the Chinese have proved themselves able economic partners and the Government will do anything it can to have them by its side in the economic journey.

He cited the building of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) as an example of the faith the Chinese have put in Kenya in terms of investing in mega-infrastructure projects.

“Phase two of the SGR is way ahead of schedule and soon Kenyans will be reaping its benefits. Other road projects are coming up with the help of Chinese construction companies and finance. China is a good partner for our Big Four agenda,” said Mr Macharia.

The two officials also presided over a ceremony where the third batch of 40 Kenyans will leave for Jiatong University in China to study railway-specific courses.

The students, sponsored by the China Road and Bridge Corporation, the Chinese company responsible for the SGR, were former students of the Kenya Railways Institute.

“So far, between 2016 and 2017, a total of 900 students have been trained under the partnership,” said Macharia.

