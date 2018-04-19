How to work with Stripes

| Published Thu, April 19th 2018 at 12:35, Updated April 19th 2018 at 12:42 GMT +3

In summary They are the quickest way to transform an otherwise monochromatic space

Whether vertical, horizontal or diagonal, stripes will add vibrance to a dull room, hold your room together and order your space.

Horizontal stripes are great for narrow rooms as they will make them seem wider.

They also appear more modern than the vertical stripes counterpart. When used correctly they can add a classy, sophisticated and elegant touch to a room and can also bring in a fun and energising ambience.

Vertical stripes create an illusion of length and are great to make ceilings appear higher.

If stripes are used on a large surface area, it is advisable to use subtle stripes such as cream and white stripes or matte and glossy versions of the same colour.

Children’s room

Brighter and bolder stripes can be effectively used in a childrens’ rooms as they add a whimsical ambience that transcends age groups from toddlers to teens.

A natural woven stripped floor rug will work wonders in a children’s playroom.

Stripes are versatile and can be used alongside florals, solid monochromatic colours and other subtle patterns. Be careful in colour and pattern combinations.

Use colours that are in the same family colour or that sit opposite each other on the colour chart.

Avoid pairing stripes with strong geometrical patterns as they will both compete for attention and appear overwhelming.

How to

To put stripes on a wall, use either a wall paper or paint the stripes yourself, using a painter’s tape or masking tape to carefully mark and map out the width of the stripes.

Then paint the wall in alternative colour using a thick paint consistency mixture that will not run over into the next while you are painting.

Baby steps

If you are not so bold as to use stripes on large surface areas such as walls or floors, take baby steps and add stripes to your space by using decorative accessories such as stripped vases or on furnishings such as pillow cases or scatter cushions can easily be change whenever you feel the need no.

