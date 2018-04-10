Members of the Ogiek community in the cold after KFS eject them from Sabor forest

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 11:09, Updated April 10th 2018 at 11:12 GMT +3

A house belonging to Ogiek community goes up in smoke at Cheminden in Sabor forest Elgeyo Marakwet county. [Fred Kibor, Standard]

In summary Kenya Forest Service rangers at the weekend burnt down houses in a bid to flush out families

Peninah Kemei said her family would stay put as they have nowhere else to go

Emily Sitienei gathers her belongings scattered in the compound as smoke billows from her neighbours' grass-thatched house.

She breaks into tears as she ponders her next move after the place she had called home all her life is reduced to a heap of ashes.

Food, bedding, and kitchenware are strewn all over the grounds of Cheminden village at Sabor forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Children too young to comprehend the sad turn of affairs are carried on their mothers’ backs. Some are crying, perhaps startled by the sudden change of environment.

“We are a suffering a lot. Our property was burnt and what we managed to salvage has been soaked and destroyed by the rains. Our houses were gutted by Government officials and we don't know where to go,” she said.

Sitienei is among 14 families, members of the Ogiekcommunity, whose houses were burnt down by Kenya Forest Service (KFS) rangers during the weekend in a bid to flush them out of the forest.

She said their livelihoods would be disrupted and that they would be subjected to suffering, just like those who were ejected from the Mau forest complex almost a decade ago.

Abject poverty

“Many people have been removed from the forests and are languishing in abject poverty, camping in makeshift camps along roads and in trading centres. We are entitled to constitutional rights just like other Kenyans, and our well-being should be catered for before we are ordered out of the forests,” she protested.

Peninah Kemei, another victim, said her family would stay in the forest as they had nowhere else to go.

“We are being asked to move out of the forest but where to? This forest is where we have known as home for centuries and for the Government to eject us is akin to making us refugees in our own ancestral land,” she said.

Several deadlines ordering the families to move out of the forest have lapsed.

Mzee Daniel Kimalel, a representative of the community, said the community's forefathers were buried in the forest and that they have been occupying the place since the precolonial times.

The local KFS ecosystem conservator, Anthony Musyoka, accused the people of encroaching on the forest and disregarding orders to move out.

“So far we are handling the issue in a humane manner and engaging the community to seek alternative livelihoods,” said Mr Musyoka.

