Statistics show decline of road accidents since NTSA pull out

| Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 13:08, Updated March 7th 2018 at 13:14 GMT +3

Grisly accident along Nairobi-Naivasha road in March 2018

Barely a month after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) out of the Kenyan roads and replaced them with traffic police officers there has been slight decline of road accident in the last two months.

A new daily traffic accidents statistics have revealed that the number of death on Kenya roads have slightly decreased even as pedestrians still record the highest number fatalities in road crashes.

Preliminary statistics released by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) reveal that at least 1,782 people have lost their lives by February 28, 2018 compared to 1,971 who died the same period last year.

Although NTSA distanced itself from the blame it pointed fingers on human error as the major causes of accidents on Kenyan roads.

The president directives to remove NTSA off the roads was ignited by the countrywide public outcry on total failure by NTSA to curb increased road crashes that had claimed dozens of lives the past one year.

The latest statistics indicates that more pedestrians are still vulnerable to accidents across the country compared to the number of passengers, motorcyclist and pedal cyclists killed in road accidents.

Some victims said they were involved in accidents following a crackdown down by NTSA whose crude operation involved chasing cars like an antelope being chased by a lion in the park.

“I was involved in a road accident that seriously injured me. I attempted to evade being caught by the officers chasing me. My car rolled several times and landed in a ditch,” said victim who asked not to be named.

Traffic police officers are more professional when it comes to road safety matters and control of traffic on Kenyan roads.

The statistics indicates that pedestrians were hardest hit with 169 fatalities followed by 94 passengers who died in February 2018.

A report also indicates that between January 1 and February 27, this year, a total 488 people died in road crashes in various parts of the country.

According to the report 176 pedestrians died in road crashes across the country followed by motorcyclists with 114 deaths recorded

During the same period, 41 drivers lost their lives while 94 passengers and 9 pedal cyclist perished in the accidents.

However, the comparative statistics released in January 1, to February 28, 2017 indicate that a total of 474 people perished in a road crash. Out of this 196 pedestrians lost their lives and 82 motorcyclists.

The report also reveals in 2017 the number of people who sustained serious injuries stood at 714 compared to 585 by February this year.

But NTSA boss Francis Meja said that the reduction of accident was attributed to increase sensitization on road that has seen the number of crash victims go down.

“Sensitization on road usage has seen deaths as a result of road crashes reduce drastically compared to the same time last year. But as at now the traffic police officers have taken the role to enhance safety on the road,” Meja said.

