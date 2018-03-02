Top KPA managers banished to Kisumu, retired in sweeping port purge

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 1st 2018 at 22:36 GMT +3

Transport PS Professor Paul Maringa (left) leads his Minister James Macharia (right) as they arrived for the review of the Mombasa Port Community Charter at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort on March 01, 2018. [Photo by Gideon Maundu/Standard]

Only a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta read the riot act to the heads of State corporations, the axe has fallen in Mombasa.

Fourteen top managers at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) headquarters have been retired, demoted, or transferred.

The changes were made on the day Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary James Macharia visited Mombasa to meet port users and stakeholders.

Speaking at the KPA headquarters boardroom, Mr Macharia said the board was reviewing service delivery and operations.

During the State House meeting on Wednesday, the President told accounting officers in government that there was no room for pilferage and wastage in his administration and that those found wanting would pay dearly.

“We want to categorically and clearly state that funny practices that lead to loss or wastage of public resources will not be allowed,” the President told the officers.

“We will not entertain anybody messing up with government resources.

Earlier Macharia had given a 48-hour ultimatum to port stakeholders to ensure that the hiccups facing efficient operation of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) freight service were addressed.

''The Government is committed to having a seamless freight train operation serving not only the Kenyan population but the entire region and as such everything from loading cargo to offloading at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Embakasi should be above board,'' Macharia said.

He added that if all logistical issues were sorted out, SGR freight operations would be much faster and many businesspeople would use the service.

Macharia, who was accompanied by Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa and the KPA board chairman, Marsden Madoka, said:

''The changes have been effected after a special board meeting. Issues of governance and performance remained the main guiding factors that led to the effected changes.''

Among those affected were Abdullahi Samatar, previously general manager, infrastructure development. He has been deployed to the Kisumu port.

Mr Samatar's place has been taken by Dan Amadi, while long-serving Joseph Atonga, who was the general manager, engineering services, proceeds on leave pending retirement. Atonga has been replaced by Rashid Salim.

The KPA head of marine operations, William Ruto, is now the new general manager, operations and harbour master. He has been replaced by Sudi Mwasimango, who will be stationed in Kisumu.

The former principal procurement officer, Anthony Nyamancha Kawawah, is now the head of procurement and supplies, replacing another long-serving officer, Yobesh Oyaro, whose new station will be Kisumu.

The head of conventional cargo, Ahmed Abdirahman, moves to Kisumu port. His place has been taken up by Paul Bor.

