Shoprite to open first Kenyan store at Garden City Mall

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 16:36, Updated March 1st 2018 at 17:10 GMT +3

Inside Shoprite store; retailer is set to open seven stores in Kenya in a strategy to enter East Africa region

NAIROBI, KENYA: South African grocery retailer Shoprite will use its local supply subsidiary in Kenya to enter the market with two new outlets at the Garden City and Westgate malls in Nairobi

During its half-year financial results presentation in Cape Town on Tuesday, it was announced that the Shoprite Group will be opening its first supermarket in Kenya before the end of 2018.

“We are excited to announce that we have finalised our lease agreement with Shoprite, which has chosen Garden City Mall as home to one of its first supermarkets in Nairobi. We want to offer our customers and our residents the perfect blend of shops and services within easy reach, and we believe that Shoprite brings the right level of affordable, quality choices that our shoppers are looking for.”

Shoprite has said that it is entering the country to strengthen its position in East Africa, with Kenya cited as being the strongest economy in the region, and that it sees a lot of potential outside Nairobi in the future.

This latest announcement follows Garden City’s recent signing of a long-term lease with EABL to take up premium office space within Garden City’s first commercial office phase, which is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2019 as the newest addition to the overall 47-acre Garden City mixed used project.