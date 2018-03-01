Firm launches co-working space in Nairobi

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 12:55, Updated March 1st 2018 at 13:01 GMT +3

Workstyle, a new serviced office and co-working space, has launched in Westlands, Nairobi.

Grace Wairimu, Workstyle’s general manager, said most commercial buildings in prime locations are targeted at large companies, yet most businesses have a staff count of under 10.

Workstyle is ideal for businesses seeking flexible workspace and is targeting tech and business start-ups, event organisers and young high growth businesses with several staff members in need of a shared working space.