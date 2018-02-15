Double tragedy as court sentences family to jail for burying mum in disputed land

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 12:17, Updated February 15th 2018 at 12:26 GMT +3

There was drama in a Naivasha after the body of a renowned a local trader was exhumed from a disputed land following a court order.

Tens of armed police officers and officials from public health raided Munyaka farm along Moi South Lake road where they exhumed the body of Beth Wanjiku.

The deceased who had laid claim to the prime land located along the shores of Lake Naivasha was controversially buried on the farm in the night early last month.

The exercise was carried out following a court order issued by Naivasha Senior resident magistrate Victor Chianda that directed that Naivasha OCS to supervise the exercise.

The order further directed that the body be buried at a public cemetery and that the family of the deceased meet the cost of the funeral.

The magistrate further ordered that the deceased husband Evans Kagech, his son and daughters be committed to jail for a period not exceeding six months for disobeying a court order.

An earlier order by a higher court had stopped the family from burying the body on the disputed land but they went ahead and interred the deceased in the night.

The land in question has been under dispute for years forcing the warring parties to clash on several occasions leaving a trail of destruction and injuries.

According to a senior police officer who declined to be named, the exercise was executed smoothly with the family co-operating with the government officers.

“The body of the deceased has since been buried in the public cemetery in Longonot area and the case will come up for mention early next month,” said the officer.