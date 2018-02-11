Industrialisation Ministry pushes for tax cuts on raw materials Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business

Facebook testing new “downvote” button that will let people hide comments

By BBC | Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 10th 2018 at 20:07 GMT +3
Facebook is testing a new “downvote” button

Facebook is testing a new “downvote” button that will let people hide comments and provide feedback about them.

However, the social network denied that the new feature was a “dislike” button, which many Facebook users have requested. The downvote button is being tried out by a small number of US users.

ALSO READ: Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

The company also announced a number of other measures aimed at improving the Facebook community. The social network confirmed the test to news site Tech Crunch. “We are exploring a feature for people to give us feedback about comments on public page posts.

This is running for a small set of people in the US only,” the company said in a statement. Other social sites such as Reddit have a “downvote” option.

When Facebook’s downvote button is clicked, the selected comment is hidden. People can then decide whether to flag a post as “offensive”, “misleading” or “off-topic”. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Facebook
'downvote' button
comments

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Facebook targets Africa amid waning interest from world’s millennials

Facebook targets Africa amid waning interest from world’s millennials

Experts resist Facebook application targeting children

Experts resist Facebook application targeting children

Social media declared a threat to democracy

Social media declared a threat to democracy

Woman, 24, dies after shocking Facebook post

Woman, 24, dies after shocking Facebook post

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited