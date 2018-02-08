How to give love some space in your bedroom

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 7th 2018 at 22:08 GMT +3

Be creative and transform your living space and use decor to make a statement of love. [Courtesy]

February is the month of love when people all over the world celebrate Valentine’s Day. Rather than wait for February 14, it helps to set the romantic ambience to be felt through each room.

Beginning with the bedroom, consider what you can do for yourself and your loved one. The best way would be to decorate your bedroom space in a theme that can express the love throughout the year. Here are some ideas you can implement:

Candles

Strategically place candles in a safe place in the bedroom such as a windowsill, bedside table or the dressing table. Nothing beats a candle-lit evening with candles placed on a tray with wine and love bites. Scented candles are ideal as they release a sweet fragrance and fill your room with romantic and relaxing ambience.

You can cluster them together, use a variety of height or anchor them in attractive candle holders. Use them to provide contrasting or complementary colours in an otherwise monochromatic setting.

Provide a surprise element of floating candles in the bathroom, which will be a sure way to brighten up the mood of your beloved one.

Colour

Inject colour into the room. Red is often used to express love, especially to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Use wall shelves above the bed that spell out the word LOVE or to write out a love message above a low headboard. Alternatively, you could use your darling’s name to craft a letter with their first initial to show how much you care for them.

Canopy

For a dramatic effect, install a canopy positioned above the headboard of the bed and allow a fabric to cascade down to the sides of the bed. Windows can be treated with red lace or coloured sheers to filter the sunrays into the room and to create a mysterious sense of privacy to your space.

So don’t be left behind; be creative and transform your living space and use decor to make a statement of love.