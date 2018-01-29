Race against time for unlicensed HR practitioners Next Story
Japanese carmaker Toyota’s South African unit recalls vehicles

By Reuters | Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 28th 2018 at 23:51 GMT +3
Vehicles at Toyota Kenya Showroom in Nairobi.PHOTO:WILBERFORCE OKWIRI

Japanese carmaker Toyota’s South African unit recalled more than 700,000 vehicles because of an issue with safety bags used in the cars, an official at Toyota South Africa said.

“Toyota South Africa has initiated an immediate recall in excess of 700,000 vehicles across 10 models, including Lexus.

This is part of an ongoing global campaign initiated by car manufacturers related to defective Takata safety bags,” the official said at the weekend. 

 

