Volkswagen plans to double output from Kenya plant, presidency says

By Reuters | Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 08:42, Updated January 15th 2018 at 08:54 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) and VW South Africa head Thomas Schaefer

NAIROBI, KENYA: German automaker Volkswagen (VW) plans to double output at its Kenyan assembly plant and could build a second model, Presidential Uhuru Kenyatta’s office said without giving a timeline.

VW set up the vehicle assembly plant in 2016, resuming production in Kenya after a four decade break. The plant has started by assembling VW’s Vivo model.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was told by VW’s South Africa chief Thomas Schaefer “the firm was exploring producing a second model in Kenya, possibly a hatchback - small SUV - while doubling production of the VW Polo Vivo to at least 300 vehicles,” the presidential office said in a statement late on Friday.

VW has long experience operating in emerging markets. But Kenya’s car market is dominated by low-priced, second-hand imports from countries, such as Japan.

Other brands assembling vehicles in Kenya include Isuzu , Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi and Peugeot.

