Nairobi Securities Exchange bounces back Next Story
Kenyans set to pay more as electricity firm seeks Sh10b Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

SGR work stalls as strike enters second day

By Antony Gitonga | Published Fri, January 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 4th 2018 at 21:54 GMT +3
Some of the workers involved in the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Naivasha after going on strike near Satellite center in Mai Mahiu in Naivasha. The workers are accusing the Chinese contractor of poor payment and ferrying them to work using open trucks [Photo, Standard]

Construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in the Naivasha section has now stalled after a strike by workers entered its second day.

The workers from the Satellite section in Mai Mahiu defied a three-hour notice by the contractor to resume duties.

ALSO READ: SGR train passengers now to book a month in advance

The more than 800 workers vowed they would not resume duties until their grievances, that include a salary raise, were fully addressed.

The strike came barely two weeks after two workers were crushed to death while working in a section of the railway line from Nairobi to Olkaria.

In the latest strike, the workers accused the contractor of subjecting them to poor working conditions.

According to Peter Kuria, one of the workers, those in the Satellite site were getting lower wages compared to their colleagues elsewhere.

Mr Kuria said they had raised the issue with the contractor, who had ignored their plight, forcing them to down tools.

“Currently, work in this area has been completely paralysed and we shall not resume duties until our grievances are addressed,” he said.

Mai Mahiu chief Zachary Igeria, who was the arbitrator, admitted that they had hit a brick wall.

He said the issue on salary could only be addressed by union officials.

ALSO READ: My bouquets to actors who made societal contributions

RELATED TOPICS:
SGR
industrial strikes
Mai Mahiu

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Passengers miss their way to SGR’s Syokimau

Passengers miss their way to SGR’s Syokimau

What Uhuru and Museveni discussed at State House

What Uhuru and Museveni discussed at State House

Government moves in to investigate Mai Mahiu SGR accident

Government moves in to investigate Mai Mahiu SGR accident

State ditches costly mega projects amid cash crunch

State ditches costly mega projects amid cash crunch

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

CBK and KDIC accept a binding offer from SBM holdings with respect to Chase Bank
KTN NEWS / 1 hour ago

CBK and KDIC accept a binding offer from SBM holdings with respect to Chase Bank

Tanzanian opposition MP, Tundu Lissu addresses media in Nairobi
KTN NEWS / 1 hour ago

Tanzanian opposition MP, Tundu Lissu addresses media in Nairobi

NASA leader, Raila Odinga jets to Kisumu ahead of the NASA rally in Kakamega
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

NASA leader, Raila Odinga jets to Kisumu ahead of the NASA rally in Kakamega

Detectives investigate a syndicate suspected to be involved in human trafficking in Mombasa County
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Detectives investigate a syndicate suspected to be involved in human trafficking in Mombasa County

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited