Google device plunges into a miraa farm in Igembe Central, Meru prompting talk of aliens

| Published Sat, December 30th 2017 at 13:55, Updated December 30th 2017 at 14:33 GMT +3

The Google trans-receiver that plunged from the skies into a farm in Meru on Friday.

A device identified as equipment from a Google internet–boosting balloon fell from the skies into Igembe Central, Meru County on Friday evening sparking fears of an alien invasion.

In Kenya the company is synonymous with its popular internet search engine.

The device fell at Kaberia Lawama's miraa farm in Nthambiro village on Friday evening after which locals called local radio and television stations with talk of the end of the world.

The device from Google’s balloon-hosted, high-speed internet service known as Project Loon is believed to be part of 10 balloons deployed in July 2017 for testing in a wide area between Nakuru, Nanyuki, and Nyeri and Marsabit counties.

Igembe South OCPD Jane Nyakeruma, whose area also covers Igembe Central, said nobody had been injured in the incident and no damage to property had been registered with the police.

Locals said the device had an advisory message indicating that it would crash after six months and contacts of the person to be informed in case of the eventuality.

The device is made of two main radio transceivers on each balloon which can provide coverage to a diameter of about 80 kilometres and is meant to provide internet services to remote areas.

