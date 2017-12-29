Kenyans transact Sh18.4 billion daily via mobile phones Next Story
Base pays Sh800 million in taxes Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business

Telkom rebrand helps grow customer base by 540,000

By Macharia Kamau | Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 28th 2017 at 21:18 GMT +3
Telkom’s Chief Marketing Officer, Levi Nyakundi explains the new Freedom Bundles data offering to Jackline Protas, a potential customer at Telkom Plaza Retail Shop. [Photo/Standard]

Telkom Kenya increased its subscriber base by about 540,000 in just three months after it unveiled its new brand mid this year.

The telecommunications firm, which was acquired by Helios Investments from Orange of France last year, grew its customer base to 3.43 million by end of September compared to 2.89 million in June this year.

ALSO READ: Telkom woos internet users

The firm grew its customers by 18.5 per cent following heavy campaigning that focused on its data offers.

According to data by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Safaricom marginally increased a growth in its subscriber base while Airtel’s number of customers dipped slightly.

“The total mobile subscriptions recorded by Telkom Kenya Limited rose significantly by 18.5 per cent to stand at 3.4 million from 2.8 million reported in the previous period,” said CA in a report on the industry’s performance for the quarter to September.

The new additions pushed the firm’s market share to 8.4 per cent, a slightly better position compared to the 7.2 per cent share it had in September, 2016.

Decline

Despite growing its customers by 0.9 per cent during the quarter, Safaricom experienced a dip in its market share albeit marginally. Airtel also saw its market share decline during the quarter. “Safaricom lost 0.7 percentage points to record a market share of 71.9 per cent from 72.6 per cent in the previous period,” CA said.

“Airtel network’s market share stood at 14.9 per cent during the period under review, down from last quarter’s 15.3 per cent.” 

RELATED TOPICS:
telkom kenya
customer base
subscribers

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.
ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Renovations continue on Safaricom Stadium Kasarani
KTN NEWS / 4 hours ago

Renovations continue on Safaricom Stadium Kasarani

Fifa Best beat Kingstone to claim a spot in Koth Biro Tournament semi-finals
KTN NEWS / 4 hours ago

Fifa Best beat Kingstone to claim a spot in Koth Biro Tournament semi-finals

Focus on Chalbi Desert home of Kenya's Ostriches and Grevy's zebras
KTN NEWS / 4 hours ago

Focus on Chalbi Desert home of Kenya's Ostriches and Grevy's zebras

Number of Kenyan mobile subscribers decreases by 1.9% in 2017
KTN NEWS / 5 hours ago

Number of Kenyan mobile subscribers decreases by 1.9% in 2017

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2017 - Standard Group Limited