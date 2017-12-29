Telkom rebrand helps grow customer base by 540,000

| Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 28th 2017 at 21:18 GMT +3

Telkom’s Chief Marketing Officer, Levi Nyakundi explains the new Freedom Bundles data offering to Jackline Protas, a potential customer at Telkom Plaza Retail Shop. [Photo/Standard]

Telkom Kenya increased its subscriber base by about 540,000 in just three months after it unveiled its new brand mid this year.

The telecommunications firm, which was acquired by Helios Investments from Orange of France last year, grew its customer base to 3.43 million by end of September compared to 2.89 million in June this year.

The firm grew its customers by 18.5 per cent following heavy campaigning that focused on its data offers.

According to data by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Safaricom marginally increased a growth in its subscriber base while Airtel’s number of customers dipped slightly.

“The total mobile subscriptions recorded by Telkom Kenya Limited rose significantly by 18.5 per cent to stand at 3.4 million from 2.8 million reported in the previous period,” said CA in a report on the industry’s performance for the quarter to September.

The new additions pushed the firm’s market share to 8.4 per cent, a slightly better position compared to the 7.2 per cent share it had in September, 2016.

Decline

Despite growing its customers by 0.9 per cent during the quarter, Safaricom experienced a dip in its market share albeit marginally. Airtel also saw its market share decline during the quarter. “Safaricom lost 0.7 percentage points to record a market share of 71.9 per cent from 72.6 per cent in the previous period,” CA said.

“Airtel network’s market share stood at 14.9 per cent during the period under review, down from last quarter’s 15.3 per cent.”