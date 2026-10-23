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From Lagos to Nairobi: Cardtonic launches in Kenya with USD and Sh wallets infrastructure

By Bazoom Group | Oct. 23, 2026
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Balogun Usman, Co-founder; Tomisin Oduyemi, Growth Lead; Emmanuel Sohe, Chief Executive Officer.

Cardtonic is once again expanding its footprint, and this time around, the touchdown is Kenya. This launch further affirms their broader ambition of developing a borderless infrastructure that can serve every customer “irrespective of their geo”.

This launch will feature full access to Cardtonic’s products for Kenyans. This launch is motivated by a Kenya-first initiative and not merely a push for their African expansion strategy. Cardtonic did not build against Kenya’s already established local infrastructure. Instead, they decided to partner and build around it. Kenya already has a strong mobile money-based digital infrastructure.

By partnering with Mpesa, Kenya’s dominant mobile money service, Cardtonic has been able to enable conversion of global digital funds to local cash for Kenyans. They also partnered with international billers to provide utility services, including airtime and data, ensuring everyday services remain uninterrupted for Kenyans. 

However, it is important to clarify what features Kenyans will get in this launch and what will be coming in upcoming roll-outs.

What Kenyan users get on day one

Cardtonic has numerous offerings in its launch into Kenya. Users can expect to enjoy:

  • Multiple wallets: Every new account will get a dedicated USD wallet and a Sh wallet, and users will be able to maintain up to five distinct currency wallets per account.
  • Unrestricted multi-currency conversion: Users can perform instant currency conversions between Sh, USD, NGN, GHS, and ZAR entirely free of charge, with no minimum or maximum transaction limits.
  • Fast virtual card funding: Users can fund their virtual dollar card directly from their USD Wallet and also withdraw funds back to it in an instant.
  • Stable Coin funding: To fund wallets, Users can use stable coins (USDT or USDC) or even gift card payouts.
  • Gift card trading: Users can buy and sell gift cards. The settlement currency is yet to be confirmed.
  • Airtime and data top-ups: Users can top up their airtime and data plans on the platform. Cardtonic routes this feature via international billers.
  • Sh rate calculator: Cardtonic’s rate calculator now has KES rates incorporated alongside a currency switch feature for real-time updates.
  • Mpesa withdrawal: Users can cash out to their local accounts from day one with ease using M-Pesa withdrawals.

A part of Cardtonic’s bigger play: Borderless infrastructure

Cardtonic, a fintech company focused on providing virtual dollar card services, gift card trading, bill payment, gadget services, and eSIMs, has only kept growing. 

This launch in Kenya is not a stand-alone event for Cardtonic. It is part of their much broader strategic evolution: to build a business with the infrastructure and ambition to serve every customer “irrespective of their geo”, as the Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Sohe, consistently puts it.

In 2020, Cardtonic had its first African expansion into Ghana. This move was built on a self-funded model, similar to their broader operational model. Since then, their presence in Ghana has only grown with Ghanaians able to access Cardtonic’s full suite of digital products and also enjoy local payouts either directly to their local bank accounts or using mobile money (MoMo). More recently, expansion into South Africa has been underway, further spreading their tentacles across Africa.

Even more impressive, they recently announced their successful Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) registration in Canada, signalling an imminent expansion into North America. This move came from a backdrop of their attendance at the Vancouver WebSummit conference, represented by Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Sohe, Growth Lead Tomisin Oduyemi, and co-founder Usman Balogun, who saw opportunity and decided to leverage it.

It is also noteworthy that Cardtonic now supports global user registrations. With this, users all over the world can now sign up on the platform and every account gets a USD-denominated wallet, while Cardtonic’s expansion-targeted markets will get both a USD wallet and a local wallet. This global access is possible because Cardtonic has also recently updated its KYC verification engine. The engine accepts a passport, driver's license, national ID, or resident permit and dynamically adapts based on where you are in the world, making global sign-up actually work smoothly while maintaining local compliance.

Closing thoughts

As Cardtonic continues its pan-African expansion, its underlying philosophy remains the same: eliminating geographical boundaries.

By focusing on deep infrastructure, Cardtonic is building financial pathways that serve users irrespective of where their GPS location happens to be.

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Related Topics

Cardtonic Automated Cash Wallets Digital Financial Infrastructure Cardtonic Products
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