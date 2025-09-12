From fodder to fertility, Kenya's milk future begins with better cow care

Griffin Kosgei milking his Dairy cow at his farm in Ngata , Nakuru county on January 22, 2024. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Dairy farming in Kenya is no longer just a rural tradition, but a big business. Today, nearly 80% of the dairy industry is driven by smallholder farmers, making it not only a critical contributor to the economy but also a lifeline for millions of households.

“The dairy sector touches everything: food security, job creation, and income generation. But for Kenya to truly thrive, we must focus not just on more milk, but on better milk,” says Unga Farm Care (EA) Ltd, a leader in livestock nutrition and care.

Despite having over 3.5 million dairy cows, Kenya’s average milk yield remains surprisingly low, between 5 and 15 litres per cow per day, depending on the farm. Compare that to the UK’s average of 30 litres per cow per day, and it’s clear we’re falling short.

“Even South Africa, with fewer dairy cows than Kenya, produces far more milk. The problem isn’t our cows, it’s how we care for them,” Unga Farm Care emphasises.

So, What’s Holding Back Kenya’s Dairy Industry?

Fodder Famine: Kenya faces a severe shortage of animal feed. The country needs around 5.5 billion bales of fodder annually, but we're operating with a 67% deficit, according to USAID’s 2017 report.

“Even where fodder is available, it’s often poor in quality or poorly stored, leading to massive losses,” says Unga Farm Care. “Underfeeding is widespread, and unfortunately, most farmers don’t realise the long-term cost of that.”

Ignoring the Rumen: Modern dairy farming begins with understanding cow biology, especially the rumen, a cow’s fermentation powerhouse. “When we feed against the biology instead of with it, cows get sick, lose productivity, and underperform,” the company adds.

Climate and Market Pressures: Changing seasons, unpredictable rainfall, shrinking pasturelands, and fluctuating milk prices make things harder. Plus, more arable land is being used to grow human food, reducing space for dairy fodder.

Young Stock, Forgotten Futures: In many farms, calves and heifers don’t get the attention they deserve. “Farmers often focus only on the lactating herd, not realising that poor calf management today means poor milk yields tomorrow,” explains Unga Farm Care. “Delayed puberty, late calving, and poor fertility are all symptoms of missed opportunities in early life care.”

Poor Lactation Feeding

Feeding lactating cows poorly not only lowers daily milk yields, but it also reduces fertility, shortens lactation cycles, and increases disease risks — all of which erode farm profits.

Rethinking the dairy lifecycle: The Unga Way

To address these persistent gaps, Unga Farm Care has partnered with global nutrition experts Trouw Nutrition (Netherlands) to develop targeted products that support the entire dairy lifecycle, from calf to cow.

“We’re not just here to sell products. We’re here to provide solutions,” says the Unga team. “Our approach is holistic, grounded in biology, data, and the daily realities of Kenyan farmers.”

Here’s how Unga is transforming dairy farming across East Africa:

Stage 1: Lifestart (0–12 months)

This stage is all about giving calves the strongest possible foundation. The Lifestart program focuses on:

Calf health and immunity

Rapid growth

Strong organ and skeletal development

Easy weaning

Early fertility and future milk potential

“Healthy calves mean healthy cows and a profitable dairy future,” Unga notes.

Stage 2: TopTalent (13–21 months)

Next up is raising smart, strong heifers. TopTalent ensures controlled growth and prepares heifers for:

Avoiding excess fat

Successful first pregnancy

Smooth transition into lactation

“A good first calving experience sets the tone for a cow’s entire productive life,” Unga Farm Care advises.

Powering the Milking Herd

Stage 3: LactoStart (Transition Period)

The transition from pregnancy to lactation is a vulnerable phase. The LactoStart solution targets:

Cow vitality

Prevention of metabolic diseases

Controlled milk output to avoid negative energy balance

Smooth entry into the lactation cycle

Stage 4: OptiMilk (Lactation Period)

This is where performance meets profitability. OptiMilk helps farmers:

Increase milk yields without compromising quality

Maintain consistent lactation for 270–305 days

Improve fertility and reduce calving intervals

Safeguard cow health and prepare for the next cycle

Tackling the Invisible Threat: Mycotoxins

If there’s one silent threat to cow health and human safety, it’s mycotoxins, harmful compounds from mouldy feeds. Aflatoxins, the most dangerous of these, are a serious concern.

“Every raw material that enters our factory is screened. We don’t take chances with cow health or human safety,” Unga assures.

Mycotoxins present myriad effects, including stunted growth in calves, repeat breeding and low fertility, increased abortions and placenta issues, weakened immunity, leading to higher treatment costs, reduced milk yield and aflatoxin M1 in milk, which poses serious health risks to consumers, including cancer and suppressed immunity

Unga Farm Care's mission goes beyond business. Its purpose is based on the understanding that good rearing is the bedrock of sustainable farming, which is actualised by creating insights and offering free extension services to empower farmers, culminating in supplying safe, high-quality nutrition solutions tailored to Kenya’s conditions

“We’re in the business of nutrition for life, not just animal life, but the livelihoods that depend on it,” the company states.

So, whether you're a seasoned dairy farmer or just beginning, remember: the future of your farm starts not with milk, but with how you raise your cows.

The writer is the Technical Advisor- Ruminants at Unga Farm Care EA