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Boxers ready for penultimate leg in Kisumu

By Ben Ahenda | Nov. 11, 2026
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Rachael Mwihaki of Githurai Thailand Boxing Club faces Anastasia Mutindi of Kibra Youth Boxing Club during the Nairobi County Boxing Tournament in Kahawa Wendani on Saturday. [Courtesy, Standard]

Female boxers are ready for the penultimate leg of the National Boxing League that boxes off in Kisumu city tomorrow.

This comes after a dominant show at the inaugural World Boxing’s Africa Boxing Championships at Kasarani Indoor Arena last month.

Africa Boxing Championships light heavyweight silver medallist Elizabeth ‘Jaber’ Akinyi said she has been training vigorously for the event as she looks forward to more international engagements.

“My training has been going on well for the league assignments and the one in Kisumu comes in handy when I’m in good shape,” said Akinyi, who had a brief stint at the paid ranks.

Africa’s middleweight gold medallist Frazer Asiko, who’s keen to keep the fire burning after a recent good show, said she is prepared for the upcoming international assignments.

“We must win more medals at such forums and this comes with great fitness levels,” Asiko said.

Most female boxers will use the league championships as part of their preparations for Africa Olympic Qualifiers set for next year.

And the male boxers will use it to catch the eyes of national selectors in readiness for the International Boxing Association (IBA)’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, from November 25 to December 4.

Mostly affected are those who failed to take part in the recent WB’s Africa Boxing Championships.

The 2019 Africa flyweight champion Shaffi Bakari said he’s keen to make a comeback in the local scene after a number of setbacks since switching to bantamweight (54kg).

“My training sessions have been going well and I’m ready to be picked for more international engagements now and in the future,” he said.

National bantamweight champion Dennis Muthama has been a thorn in the flesh of Bakari for the last two years and the two will have a titanic battle in Kisumu this week.

That’s if they happen to face off again at any of the knockout stages.

A boxer who failed to feature in the continental showpiece despite his national and international ratings was heavyweight Robert Okaka, who missed it owing to work-related matters.

Okaka reached the quarter-finals of the global championships last year and boxing pundits still have high hopes for him.

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National Boxing League Kisumu Boxing African Boxing Boxing
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