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Kenya seek to impress at World Boxing Championships

By Ben Ahenda | Sep. 17, 2026
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Reachle Mwihaki and Brigitte Gathoni of Githurai Thailand Boxing Club in action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya will take part in the Elite Men World Boxing Championships to be held in Dubai on December 3-13.

As a crucial event for the Hit Squad, the team is ready to improve on its ratings after failing to impress in several international assignments this year.

This will be the fourth international assignment for national boxing teams after the World Cup 1 in Brazil, World Cup 2 in China, Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, and Eurasian Dauria Cup in Russia two weeks ago.

In all the four assignments, no victories worth talking about were achieved and the national coach Musa Benjamin, who doubles up as Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) treasurer is aware of the task ahead of the team.

"0ur aim is to conquer the world, it's a journey that has many steps and we'll move from on step to the other," he said.

For now, the league championships is the yardstick being used to pick boxers that are heading for international championships.

So far, there are only two league championships still left in the national boxing association calendar of events in Kisumu in November and Nanyuki leg in December.

The penultimate leg of the league championships to be held in Kisumu could be used to pick the boxers who'll take part in the global championships in Dubai as boxers continue to train with their respective clubs.

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Related Topics

World Boxing Championships Elite Men Boxing Championships Eurasian Dauria Cup World Cup 1
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