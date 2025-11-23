Achieng', Worthington to battle for WBC super lightweight title

Sarah "Angel of War" Achieng of Kenya fight Edith Soledad Matthysse of Argentina during their World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Womens World Super lightweight title on June 10, 2023. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

World Boxing Foundation (WBF) super lightweight champion Sarah Achieng’ is ready for another global professional title fight against Samantha Worthington of the United States for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight title.

Achieng’ said these are rare opportunities that hardly come by, and whenever they appear, they must be grabbed at all costs.

“These are opportunities that rarely arise; whenever they come your way, they must be grabbed without further hesitation,” Achieng’ told Standard Sports.

Coming barely six weeks after defending the WBF super lightweight title against Feriza Mashauri of Tanzania in Nairobi, Achieng’s head coach Alfred ‘Priest’ Analo confirmed talks are at an advanced stage and the Kenyan fighter should brace for a tough battle.

“We are determined to have the ‘Angel of War’ cross over the Atlantic Ocean and to the other side of the world and get used to superior fights and possibly a second world title in a space of less than four years,” said Analo.

The tactician said the world is interested in seeing Achieng’ try this gracious opportunity after she defended her WBF title recently after earlier winning it when she beat Edith Soledad of Argentina in Nairobi in 2023.

Again, Worthington and Achieng’ are currently the highest-ranked super lightweight female professional fighters according to the current rankings.

Worthington is placed third in the female global super lightweight rankings, ahead of Achieng’ who is fourth.

The 30-year-old Worthington, who started her professional career in 2012, has had 20 fights, winning 12 (with six knockouts) and losing eight (all knockouts).

Achieng’, 38, who holds four more titles, has fought 19 times, winning 17 bouts (with nine knockouts) and losing two.

The WBC title fell vacant after Chantelle Cameron of US vacated it, forcing the executive committee of World Boxing Council to look for more suitors and attractive options for the title fight.

“At this stage, all submissions are being looked into, and chances are high the fight between the two boxers could be sanctioned,” said a statement from the WBC sources.

Yesterday, Analo said he was working round the clock to ensure the Kenyan fighter keeps her fitness levels intact, as the fight could be confirmed any time soon.

When asked if she had taken time to seek out the video shows of Samantha Worthington’s previous fights, Achieng’ said: “I don’t want to be under any pressure for now since that’s the work of my coach.”