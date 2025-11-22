×
Young boxers shine in league championships in Kisumu

By Ben Ahenda | Nov. 22, 2025
Shaffie Bakari (right) in a past training session. [File]

Upcoming boxers sounded a stern warning to their experienced counterparts in opening matches of the final leg of the National Boxing League ahead of the finals this afternoon in Kisumu.

Although the fight for the league title is an affair between defending champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and record champions Kenya Police, upcoming boxers had their say in the first matches at United Church Hall in Nyamasaria.

Nakuru welterweight duo of Ayub Waweru of Nakuru County and Junior Ochieng' of Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) overcame some experienced boxers in their attempts to cruise into the finals in the first quarter-final and semi-final matches.

Waweru defeated Fred Omondi of KDF when the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the second round, as Ochieng' stopped Rodney Nyangena of Kisumu on the same rule to cruise into the semi-finals.

In the same weight (welter), Sam Ndiema of Kibra dismissed Anthony Maina of Kenya Prisons in a one-sided encounter.

As the young boxers shone, police and KDF boxers also had their way upwards in the fight for top honours.

They were flyweight Kelvin Maina of KDF and national bantamweight champion Shaffi Bakari of Police.

"I'm out to retain this title (bantam). However, I'll not underrate any of my opponents on my way upwards," Bakari told Standard Sports.

Maina stunned Moses Kilavuka of Prisons 3-2 as Bakari stopped Emmanuel Odhiambo of Githurai 44, 3-0, in a one-sided match.

Bakari's archrival is Dennis Muthama of KDF, who has beaten him twice this year, but Bakari avenged in the penultimate leg of league championships in Nanyuki two weeks back.

Policeman Caleb Wandera also cruised into the semis after outwitting Richard Agembo of Kisumu in the light welterweight after winning on RSC.

And the two teams (Police/KDF) had their ambitions scattered by the upcoming boxers, as their efforts were met with stiff opposition, resulting in some of their boxers being shown the door in the knockout tournament.

A perfect example was in the minimumweight when experienced Abednego Kyalo of KDF was beaten on RSC by Daniel Mwangi of Laikipia.

