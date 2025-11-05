Gachee dares Andabu as he prepares to turn pro

Hard-hitting Kevin Gachee steps up training at the Ultra Fitness Gym in Nairobi ahead of his UFS BXNG men's middleweight professional debut set for the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi on November 29, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Eight high-profile title and non-title fights have been lined up in the fifth edition of UFS BXNG, set for the Edge Convention Center in Nairobi on November 29.

The bouts, organised by UFS BXNG proprietor Maurice Odera, sanctioned by Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC), and sponsored by partners like SportPesa, the Imani Flowers, the Edge Convention Center, will have one special fight in the night that is expected to give men a run for their wealth.

This unique slug off pits ferocious fighters Kevin Gachee and Wycliffe Andabu in the men's middleweight category.

Gachee, 33, will not only be using the four-round thrilling showdowns to make his professional debut in style, but he will also be using the occasion to spread the Men's Mental Health 'Movember' cause.

"I have chosen boxing to spread a men's mental awareness campaign this month because it is a combat sport.

"The game has risks and challenges associated with the brain, like tumors. However, if it is done safely, with the right coaches, the sport has great benefits like creating mental toughness, self-confidence, resilience, self-awareness, emotional regulation, routine, and discipline," Gachee told Standard Sports.

Gachee, who doubles as a boxer, psychologist, and mental health practitioner based in the city, said the other reason he has chosen boxing to spread the men's Movember cause is because he is so passionate about the game.

"I felt it was an easy choice to go through this route of the men's mental awareness campaign, as I help people overcome challenges with depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, emotional and psychosocial distress," he underlined.

"Men have been raised to bottle up their emotions, that not talking about things that affect them is strength. However, that's false, 80% of suicides across the globe are men. This shows that bottling up enough is not working. We want to tell men that when they speak up, they save lives! And this is strength!"

"I'm glad I'm using this fight not only to make my debut in professional boxing but also to fight the men's mental health stigma, inside and outside the ring.

"It's not about manning up, it's about speaking up, I'm glad that partners like SportPesa have come on board to help me advocate and spread this noble cause," he highlighted.

And how well has he prepared for the upcoming fight night?

"I have done preparations for the last three months at my Ultra Fitness Gym base. I'm so excited ahead of my debut. I'm training every day, I'm listening to my coaches, and I'm observing my body, which is currently in great shape—fit, confident, ready, and raring to go," he said.

Against his archrival Andabu, Gachee has warned his opponent to prepare for a rough ride in the ring.

"I'll beat him up. I'll win the fight. I'm confident to carry the night," he said with glee.

"I want to tell my fans that I'll not let them down, but even if I lose, then we shall have all won through the gospel of our Men's Mental Health Movember campaign."

While highlighting areas that he needs to work on before the match, Gachee feels he has over-trained his body, and so the only thing he now needs to do is to take rest and enough rests.

His ultimate dream in boxing is to someday win high-profile global accolades like the WBC and the WBA belts.

Among the benefits Gachee says he has received from engaging in the sport of boxing include improving his social capital (community), being resilient, having self-awareness, and being super fit, among others.

"Due to the kind of job that I do, which is stressful and depressing, boxing has helped me to decompress, it helps me to blow off steam and regulate my emotions," he said.

While urging fans not to miss the expected mouthwatering fights on the D-Day, Odera said: “No tickets will be sold at the gate. For advance, general tickets go for Sh1000, while ringside costs Sh3500. Tickets can be bought on ticketsasa.com. The gates will open at 5pm, while the fights will be staged from 6pm to 12am."

KPBC president Reuben Ndolo hailed the fight card line-up, saying the bouts are well thought out and are quite balanced.

“We are happy with the kind of job Odera is doing to elevate our boxing. The frequent bouts being staged in Nairobi are actually making Kenya the Mecca of Boxing in East and Central Africa now,” said Ndolo.