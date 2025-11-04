Sarah Achieng' retains WBF super lightweight title

Kenya’s Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng fights Argentina’s Edith Soledad Matthysse during their WBF Women’s Super Lightweight title bout at Charter Hall, Nairobi, on June 10, 2023. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

At last, World Boxing Foundation (WBF) super lightweight title champion Sarah ‘Angel of War’ Achieng’ has successfully defended her global title.

“Although I had a common cold, it could not stop me from getting on with the fight,” she said.

Despite all that, Achieng’ won the hearts of all the judges who officiated in the match to win the 10 round-bout on unanimous points’ decision against Ferisha Mashauri of Tanzania.

The champion ruled in all the rounds, forcing her opponent to cling on her whenever her (Achieng’) punches landed on target.

Prior to the match, the WBF female super lightweight champion had a hoarse voice that could not allow her to talk for lengthy periods.

Her head coach Alfred ‘Priest’ Analo confirmed that he was aware of her medical problem but said she was allowed to take the ring after a careful assessment by their doctors.

“Her medical stability was okay despite the hoarse voice. We gave her the greenlight to take the ring after a careful assessment by our doctors. However, we told her not to be aggressive but be accurate on target,” Analo told Standard Sports.

The victory has eased pressure on the boxer on possibilities of being stripped off the belt owing to her failure of not defending the crown in time for close to two years.

“The pressure on her is now over. The next move is on how she could do the same in the next six months to be in tandem with WBF rules. Shopping for the next opponent is our arduous task but we are equally equal to it,” Analo added.

The victory brings Achieng’s total fights to 20 winning 18 (with nine knockouts) and with two loses, while Mashauri has fought 21 times winning 11 times (three knockouts) and losing nine times (with three knockouts) and two draws.

Yesterday, Achieng was happy to have emerged victorious but confirmed it came at a time she was not in the right form.

“I almost gave up in the final rounds of the match but I had some more steam to keep it till the end,” she said.

“I decided to struggle with the match until the end, even though the victory came in a hard way. I’m happy with this win despite coming in a difficult manner after many days of trying on ways I could successfully defend the title,” said the 38-year-old female boxer.

For now, the fighter said she looks forward to regain her full strength before seeing on the way forward in her future matches.