×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Hit Squad plays second fiddle to DRC once again

By Ben Ahenda | Oct. 26, 2025
Kenya's Boniface Mogunde (left) in action against Alex Kanabi of Uganda during 2025 Africa Zone Three Boxing Championship at Kasarani Gymnasium on October 22, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

For the second time in a row, Kenya finished runners-up as the curtains came down on the Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships at Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi on Friday night.

Kenya reaped a total of 24 medals with five gold, 11 silver and eight bronze, behind Democratic Republic of Congo, who retained the title with 21 medals.

DRC, whose boxers exhibited lots of professionalism throughout in all their bouts, won 12 gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

Once again, the rivalry between Kenya and DRC was witnessed, but the Central African nation proved too powerful than the East Africans.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kenya entered two squads of 35 boxers as the hosting country as per the Africa Zone Three requirements, compared to DRC's 25 (13 men and 12 female boxers).

Only one continental giant in the Kenyan squad won a gold medal at the ended regional championship.

He was Africa Boxing Championships light middleweight gold medallist Boniface Mogunde, who beat compatriot upcoming Alvin Oduor (in the same weight) in the finals to retain his status in the continental showpiece.

"I came here for serious business, and that's exactly what I did in readiness for other international assignments," Mogunde told Standard Sports.

Africa Games middleweight gold medallist Edwin Okong'o was stopped in the semi-finals to walk home with a silver medal. Kenya’s other gold medal came from Silas Onyango who dismissed Mayala Tsimba of DRC in the light flyweight finals

The event prepared Hit Squad for the Elite World Men Boxing Championships set for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from December 2-13.

The Kenyan female boxers who won gold medals were flyweight Veronica Mbithe, bantamweight Amina Martha and light middleweight Frizah Anyango. Anyango defeated Muleketi Nsi of DRC.

Head Coach Musa Benjamin said such events were helping him build a team for the future.

"By building a formidable side like DRC, we must start from somewhere with competitive matches like in the Zone Three," Benjamin said.

Coming third in the competition was Uganda with a total of 15 medals: five gold, four silver and six bronze. Uganda have had considerable growth in their boxing standards. 

Cameroon followed with two gold and three bronze medals ahead of Tanzania (one gold, four silver and 13 bronze medals), Ethiopia (a silver and two bronze medals), Gabon (three bronze medals) and Rwanda (two bronze medals).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships Africa Boxing Championships Africa Games
.

Latest Stories

Why it is hard to differentiate between CBE and 8-4-4 system
Why it is hard to differentiate between CBE and 8-4-4 system
Opinion
By Wycliffe Osabwa
11 mins ago
Muthoni Likimani: 100-year-old Mau Mau veteran still going strong
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
11 mins ago
Africa needs to change strategy in today's multipolar world
Opinion
By James Shikwati
11 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Harrowing tale of Kenyan man forcefully enlisted into Russian army
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 11 mins ago
Harrowing tale of Kenyan man forcefully enlisted into Russian army
No certificates for CBE candidates as they sit inaugural examination
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 11 mins ago
No certificates for CBE candidates as they sit inaugural examination
Court lifts order blocking clearance of Sh45b rice from Mombasa port
By Joackim Bwana 11 mins ago
Court lifts order blocking clearance of Sh45b rice from Mombasa port
US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul
By Willis Oketch 11 mins ago
US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved