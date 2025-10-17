Kenyan boxers ready to roar at Africa Zone Three event

Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships light heavyweight gold medalist Elizabeth Andiego (in red) lands a jab on Elif Guneri of Turkey at the World Women Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey last month.[Courtesy]

Kenyan boxers are ready for the battle royale in their burning ambition to win the overall title in the Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships.

As the event boxes off today, the boxers are very keen that it will not be a walk in the park in the competition despite taking on opponents at their backyard.

Kenyan captain and the reigning Zone Three heavyweight champion Elizabeth Andiego has asked her teammates to take every bout with the seriousness it deserves from this afternoon.

"It'll be tough from the onset, and we'll not underrate any opponent right from preliminaries to the finals. Let's all be keen on every match from this afternoon," Andiego said.

Kenya will field two teams of 35 boxers as hosts, and this gives them an edge over their opponents in every aspect.

Head coach Musa Benjamin confirmed that in some weights they will field two boxers that has allowed them to expose so many of their players.

"We know the battle ahead of us is enormous, but we are equal to the task. We are privileged to be fielding two boxers in some weights who earn opportunities to expose their talents," he said.

The event will be held at Kasarani Stadium’s Indoor Arena.

Over 140 boxers and 40 officials from 14 countries are in the capital for the event.

The participating nations are hosts Kenya, defending champions Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Somalia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Congo Brazzaville and Central African Republic.

It is the first time the 10-day competition has recorded a full house save for one member in Chad who failed to send a team.

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Secretary General David Munuhe, every aspect of the event has been addressed.

"All teams are here save for one, but basically all participants who are here (Nairobi) are ready to give their best in the fight for top honours," Munuhe said.

A technical meeting for referees and judges was due to be done yesterday.

Kenya's top International Boxing Association (IBA) Star 3 Referee/Judge Nelson Otieno is one of the technical officials set to officiate at the event.

"We are ready for this cause and do our best at the required international standards," said Otieno.

Kenya has two IBA Star 3 referees in Otieno (Nelson) and Samuel Obiero, who are regular participants in such competitions as well as in the Africa Boxing Championships, Africa Games and Commonwealth Games.