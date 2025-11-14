KPA are one match away from sealing WBLA slot

Kenya Ports Authority's Okoro Ifunanya and FOX Divas' Yvonne Muhawenimana during their FIBA Women Basketball League Africa 2025 Qualifiers match at Nyayo Gymnasium on November 9, 2025. [ Jonah Onyango, Standard]

National league Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will have everything to play for when they get to the court today in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women Basketball League Africa Zone Five qualifiers at the Nyayo Gymnasium.

At stake is a slot to this year’s WBLA final set for December in Cairo, Egypt. The dockers are looking to secure their return to the African stage having missed last year’s contest after finishing fourth in the qualifiers. A victory against APR set them against Burundi’s Les Hippos who finished second in Group A with five points from two wins and one defeat, while a defeat would see them face of with perennial rivals Rwanda Energy Group (REG) who are yet to lose a match.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu said they are ready to play any opponent because they have set their eyes on the ultimate prize.

“We prepared to face any of our opponents, and so we are ready for the challenge regardless of who our semifinal opponent is. A win is very crucial because it will earn us an automatic ticket,” Ojukwu said.

He added that he expects his charges to play better because they have been steady and have stepped up their game with every match they have played.

“I expect nothing less of an improved performance because they have been very consistent and I’m impressed because they been getting better by the day.”

The dockers have made a good account of themselves, winning their matches with bigger margins. They registered the only century of the event so far, with a 100-42 win against Burundi’s Gladiators Basketball Club.

Betty Kananu starred for KPA with an efficiency of 45 five and the match’s top scorer with a towering 27 points. Yesterday, newcomers Zetech University Sparks dismissed Tanzania’s Don Boscore 84-62 to register their maiden Zone Five victory. The victory increased Sparks’s chances of sealing a better position for they will now play in the fifth-place play-offs.

Mary Lisa Omondi top scored for Zetech with 22 points, while captain Christine Akinyi added 15. Akinyi was the best Sparks player in efficiency with 24 points, while Don Bosco’s Taudencia Oluoch ranked top in efficiency with 28.

Oluoch top scored for Don Bosco with 20 points, with Lavender Opondo sinking 19 for the Tanzanian side.

In another Group B tie, REG BEAT Les Hippos 67-56 to register their third win and top the pool with six points.