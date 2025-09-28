Kenya Kwanza's tragi-comedy of stuttering communications

President William Ruto delivers Kenya’s statement at the UN general assembly New York, USA. [PCS]

Kenya Kwanza’s tragic comedy of errors made its way into the international space once again this week. At the heart of it was President William Ruto’s lamentation over being abandoned with the ill-advised Haiti Mission. But, back home the nation was in shock at the casual disclosure of the fate of a police officer whose whereabouts in Haiti remain a mystery.

The tragic comedy speaks to limping leadership, failure in government communications, and crying inelegance on the diplomatic landscape, all at once.