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Did Mashujaa Day organisers sideline athletes at city of champions?

By Stephen Rutto | Oct. 22, 2026
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Athletes participate in a recent competition in Iten. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

A group of Kenyan athletes has raised questions about why they were not included in the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations that concluded in Eldoret on Tuesday.

From invitations to the event, participation and special seat reservations, athletes have questioned the manner in which athletics icons, both active and retired, failed to attract the attention of organisers, a majority of whom are government officials.

Expectations among Kenyan athletes, including international championships medallists and record-breakers, were that they would be showcased during the heroes’ day staged in Eldoret, the City of Champions.

However, the athletes thanked President William Ruto for using the national celebrations to salute Kenyan athletes’ exploits in distance running and field events and for carrying the country’s flag high at global arenas.

President Ruto had paid tribute to legendary athletes, including the late Kiprugut Chumo and former Olympic champion Kipchoge Keino, who attended the celebrations.

He said the Government was investing in modern sporting facilities, including Talanta Stadium and the upgrading of Kasarani Stadium, ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

“Our champions have carried Kenya’s flag with pride and we salute those athletes who have represented our country,” he said.

Moments after the event, however, a section of athletics stars pointed out gaps that they said prevented Kenyans from knowing their active stars and legends.

Benjamin Limo, the only Kenyan gold medallist at the 2005 Helsinki World Athletics Championships, took on the organisers of this year’s Mashujaa Day, questioning why they were not invited to Kipchoge Keino Stadium for the celebrations.

A number of athletes took their complaints about the organisation to social media.

For instance, Limo, the 2005 world 5,000m champion, kicked off the debate with a post that read: “We, the legendary athletes’ community of Uasin Gishu County, are not happy about the just concluded Mashujaa Day.”

The legend said it was shocking that, despite the city hosting the biggest number of world and Olympic medallists, organisers never considered a special tent for them.

According to Limo, athletes did not want to be categorised as VIPs.

“The minimum we were expecting as a host was recognition, just a heroes’ corner tent at the stadium and that’s all; to celebrate our achievements at home during our lifetime,” Limo lamented.

He was not alone. Javelin sensation and former world champion Julius Yego also questioned how Kenyan athletes were treated at the event, where a number of them, led by marathon record-holder Sabastian Sawe, were honoured.

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