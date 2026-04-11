Kamworor now dreaming big ahead of London Marathon

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Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win 2025 Rotterdam Marathon in Rotterdam. [AFP]

Multiple world champion in the cross country and half marathon, Geoffrey Kamworor, has been on a steady rise after a career-threatening injury in 2020.

Fifteen days from today, Kamworor will be lining up in the 2026 London Marathon, where a deep field has been assembled, ostensibly for blistering speeds.

For five years, his recovery from a serious leg injury he suffered in a road accident, Kamworor, who has savoured victory twice (2017 and 2019) at the New York City Marathon, is a man on a mission.

Kamworor will not only be eying glory on the streets of London; he will be hoping to prove a point. He is impressed by his steady recovery.

On February 14, Kamworor delivered a mouthwatering victory at the Ras Al Khaimah half-marathon in 58:14.

He was returning to the United Arab Emirates contest 13 years after his first victory there.

At Ras Al Khaimah, he dictated the proceedings from the early stages of the race before establishing a commanding lead and announcing his grand return to the big stage.

In an exclusive interview with Standard Sport, Kamworor said he was aware of the strong field assembled for the London Marathon and that he was well prepared to run a superb race.

“I’m looking forward to a great race knowing that I’m going for a very strong competition. The field is deep, but to me, I’m going there well prepared and expecting to run a good race,” said Kamworor.

At the April 26 London Marathon, Kamworor will be up against countryman Sabastian Sawe, who is defending his 2025 title.

A Ugandan squad of Jacob Kiplimo, who was runner-up to Sawe in London on his marathon debut, and his compatriot Cheptegei, the world 5000m and 10,000m record-holder, were announced for this year’s show. Olympic marathon champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia is also in the super-fast men’s field.

“I’m preparing to run the London Marathon, and the training is really good. There are no complaints, no injuries and the training is intense,” Kamworor said.

Kamworor said he was getting invaluable inspiration and support from his training mates at the Global Sports Communication training camp in Kaptagat.

“The motivation in Kaptagat is top-notch. Having great athletes like Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon and many Olympic and world medallists makes the atmosphere ideal for the preparations of the London Marathon stature,” the three-time world half marathon says.

He goes on to say: “You feel that you are in the right place, and for sure we are in a great place because having great mentors around, we know for sure that we will achieve something and heading to great things because of their guidance and encouragement.”