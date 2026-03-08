Why today's Los Angeles marathon is special for Korir brothers

Audio By Vocalize

(L–R) John Korir and his brother Wesley Korir pose with the trophy after John won the men’s race at the 129th Boston Marathon on April 21, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. [AFP]

When the history of the Los Angeles Marathon is written, two Kenyan brothers will most likely feature prominently.

Legendary athlete Wesley Korir and his younger brother and mentee John Korir have one thing in common in Los Angeles: both have dominated the marathon, storming to back-to-back victories.

Today, as over 27,000 runners line up at the start line of the 41st edition of the 26.2-mile course that begins at Dodger Stadium, through West Hollywood, and all the way to the finish line at Century City, the two brothers will have their prestigious golden stars displayed at the finishing area.

The duo has been named as the 2026 Golden Star honorees for their outstanding legacy and contribution to the marathon, according to organisers. Wesley, a retired marathon star who has a Boston Marathon title under his belt, produced two victories at the Los Angeles Marathon in 2009 and 2010.

His brother, John, followed in his footsteps, reproducing Wesley’s script in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Los Angeles 42km contest, before going ahead to chalk up major wins in Chicago (2014), Boston (2025) and Valencia (2025).

John’s sights are firmly on defending his Boston Marathon title, but says the Los Angeles marathon golden star honour is a new impetus to his preparations for the April 20 race.

“I thank the Los Angeles marathon so much for the honour,” John said. According to organisers, John is also being recognised with the golden star for his remarkable impact in global athletics.

Last month, the younger Korir won the Sirikwa Classic world cross country tour in Eldoret, and his target was victory in Boston next month.

“My target is the Boston Marathon and I came here to see how my body would respond. This is my first cross country and I am happy to win,” John said after a stylish win at the 2026 Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour on February 14.

In 2022, after successfully defending his Los Angeles Marathon victory, John said it was exhilarating to secure a double victory like Wesley. “It feels very, very good to win for the second time like my brother….. From the start, I knew I wanted to run fast and try to win,” John said in 2022. Wesley also earned his golden star recognition for the two-time victories and for founding the Kenyan Kids Foundation, which birthed Transcend Talent Academy, which is among the top talent-producing schools in Kenya.

The legendary star was elected a Member of the National Assembly representing Cherangany constituency in 2013, barely a year after winning the 2012 Boston Marathon, and juggled athletics with politics during his tenure. According to an online poster shared by Wesley on Friday evening, the golden stars are set to be displayed at the finish line of today’s Los Angeles Marathon.

He said the finish line golden stars’ surprise would be a special recognition for their contribution to athletics.

“Thanks, Asics LA Marathon, for honouring my brother and I with a golden star at the finish line. We will always work hard to make this world a better place for others through running,” Wesley said in a social media post.