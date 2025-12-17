Kiriago and Mutinda rule university games as USIU also triumph

National 400m champion George Mutinda in action in the men's 400m heats in the ongoing KUSF games in Eldoret. [Stephen Rutto, Eldoret]

Mountain runner Isaiah Kiriago stormed to victory in the men’s 10,000m at the ongoing Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF) national games in Eldoret.

Representing Kisii University in the national games, Kiriago recovered from a fall to dominate the race, triumphing in 31:29:7 in day one of track and field.

Kiriago, who is fresh from a spectacular victory at the Ultra Trail 23km Mountain Run in South Africa on November 24 dictated the proceedings leading from gun to finish. He proved too strong for the rest of the pack at the mountain run, winning in 2:00:09, ten minutes clear of Zimbabwe-born Collin Kanyimo who came in second.

Yesterday, at the national university games 10,000m, he defeated Evanson Kipkirui of Maseno University who timed 31:58:1 for the second place and JKUAT’s Dan Lolngojine who closed the podium in 32:24:3 in the race run at the University of Eldoret track.

Kiriago said the Eldoret race was part of his speed work in preparations for the Tinderet Mountain Run in January 2026.

“It was great winning the 10,000m race. It was easy because I have been training and competing in mountain running. I fell down but I managed to immediately regain my momentum,” the Kisii University student said after claiming victory.

National 400m champion George Mutinda, who represented the country in the same distance at the Tokyo World Championships, finishing fifth in his heat, oozed class in the single-lap heats.

Mutinda – a fourth year criminology student at the University of Embu easily won heat 3, clocking 47:36.

He was followed by Jacob Jorim of JKUAT and Collins Kipchirchir (Kenyatta University), who stopped the timer in 50:04 and 50:48 for second and third places respectively in their heat.

Elijah Kutit of Mount Kenya University and his counterpart Felix Kipkoech won heat 1 and 2 respectively.

“This my first race of the season. After the World Championships, I hit the gym and I am ready for the season. I competed in Eldoret to motivate the participating teams,” said Mutinda.

It was time for Angela Miriam of Maseno University to shine in the women’s 5,000m final.

She claimed her glorious win in 20:11:47 ahead of Magdaline Chepchumba of Kibabii (20:1.88) and Ruth Biwott, representing Embu (21:43.60).

In the women’s basketball contest, the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League side United States International University’s Flames edged out their league counterparts University of Nairobi’s Dynamites 51-26.

Flames coach George Mayenge described the match against Dynamites as a friendly encounter.

“We are happy for winning the opening match against our neighbours the University of Nairobi. We are looking forward to more matches; this is another way of building friendships,” said Mayenge.

In the men’s basketball, the KBF Division One side KU Pirates defeated their hosts University of Eldoret 85-61 in the opening match.

Captain Briann Musembi said they had an exciting but tough game against their hosts which he said was perfect in preparation for the league.